Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market 2014-2030

Ethylene Oxide (EO)is majorly used as a chemical intermediate. It is produced by catalytic oxidation of ethylene. As of 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of EO, accounting for more than 60% of global EO consumption.



Asia-Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa region together accounted for around 80% of global production. In the long term forecast, the demand of EO is expected to increase due to increasing demand from end use industries like Automotive, Agrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Textile and Others.



The Ethylene Oxide market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Global Ethylene Oxide Market, By Application

- Ethylene Glycol

- Ethoxylates

- Ethanolamines

- Glycol Ethers

- Polyether Polyols

- Others



Global Ethylene Oxide Market, By End Use Industry

- Automotive

- Agrochemicals

- Food & Beverages

- Personal Care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Textile

- Others



Major Ethylene Oxide Manufacturers are–

- DowDupont

- Hunstman

- Ineos Oxide

- BASF

- Sinopec

- LyondellBasell



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Ethylene Oxide Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Ethylene Oxide Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Applications and End Use Industries

- Capacity & Production

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



