Global Excavator Market Report: 2014 Edition-Worldwide Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Excavators are one of the major segments of construction equipment industry. These are used extensively in numerous fields ranging from construction of roads, building structures to mining and extraction of gold and diamonds. There are several types of excavators present in the industry, based on their size and machinery.



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The growth of the global excavator market has witnessed a stagnant trend in 2013 which was majorly due to the weakening demand in China and extensive overcapacity worldwide. However, a considerable growth is anticipated in the coming years.



The key factors driving growth of the global excavator industry include rising global construction expenditure, increasing urban population, and accelerating global income. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are the energy saving technology and the development of new varieties of excavators by various companies through technological advancements. However, the growth of global excavator industry is hindered by the strict regulatory compliance imposed on manufacturers.



The present report offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide excavator market along with a detailed study of the Chinese market. The competition in the global excavator market is intense with few large players viz. Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi and Liebherr. The competitive landscape in China, Brazil, North America and Europe along with the company profiles of the leading players in the market is discussed in detail.



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By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



Table of Content



1. Overview

1.1 Uses of Excavators

1.2 Types of Excavators

1.2.1 Compact Excavator

1.2.2 Dragline Excavator

1.2.3 Long Reach Excavator

1.2.4 Hydraulic Excavator

1.2.5 Power Shovel Excavator

1.2.6 Suction Excavator



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2. Construction Equipment Market

- Market Volume

- Breakdown by Region

- Market Segments

3. Excavator Market Analysis

3.1 Global Excavator Market

- Crawler Excavator Sales

- Compact Excavator Sales

- Wheeled Excavator Sales



3.2 Hydraulic Excavator Market

3.2.1 China

3.2.2 Japan

3.2.3 Europe

3.2.4 The US

3.2.5 Oceania& Asia

3.3 Excavator Market in China

- Annual Market Volume

- Quarterly Market Volume

- Market Segmentation

- Export Growth

- Domestic Vs Foreign Brands



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