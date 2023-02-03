Global Executive Trends for 2023

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Global executive recruitment has been under a lot of pressure thanks to economic challenges and many other factors, including the Great Resignation. The race to find, and hire, the right people is one that no organisation can afford to back out of. Given the huge impact that executives and leaders have on businesses, putting exceptional talent in place is a key part of the process of nurturing internal growth in any organisation. For organisations looking to take a new approach to global executive recruitment this year, these are some of the key trends to keep an eye on.



- We have entered a candidate-driven market. As a result there is now much more emphasis on innovative search strategies when it comes to global executive recruitment. That could be partnering with an executive search firm or rethinking where, and how, talent pipelines exist and can be developed.

- Remote recruitment is still viable. In fact, despite the fact that we are largely emerging from the conditions of the pandemic, it remains a preference for many. This necessitates extensive use of technology and ensuring that IT is being optimised to deliver the best candidate experience.

- Passive hiring is a must. The best possible future leader of your business may not yet realise that this is going to be their passion. A key trend on global executive recruitment going forward is the need for organisations to reach out and connect with candidates, not the other way around. Given that the market is increasingly candidate-driven the trend towards passive hiring isn't likely to disappear any time soon.

- Global is the key word. International borders simply no longer apply when it comes to executive recruitment. It's as viable to recruit from overseas as it is within the borders of the country where your business is based - and there may be significant advantages to doing so in terms of finding the best people for the job. That's especially so given the trend towards more remote working models. As a result, global executive recruitment really is just that today - hiring that happens across borders, no matter where in the world you're based.



Leathwaite is an executive search firm that really does meet the brief when it comes to being global in nature. As well as being specialists in passive hiring, and tech-enabled for all remote recruitment recruitments (catering to all of the above trends), the firm is also very well positioned to deliver when it comes to an international search for talent. The company's global footprint means that it has access to a diverse range of senior talent on a truly international level. Since the business was founded in 1999 it has expanded into multiple different locations, including Dallas, Hong Kong, London, New York, Toronto, Singapore, Zurich. This kind of truly international reach is a vital asset where the brief is global executive recruitment - with an emphasis on the global. Drawing from such a wide talent pool optimises the chances of the best possible connections being made.



When it comes to executive search, Leathwaite is a true pioneer and a leader in the field. The team has delivered more than two decades worth of support to businesses in finding a range of permanent and interim C-suite level permanent leadership solutions. As a group of specialists, Leathwaite bring dedicated experience to the challenge of global executive recruitment, applying extensive resources and a deep understanding of what it takes to make a key match for a key role. The experience that the team at Leathwaite has covers a broad spectrum of different sectors and specialisms, including professional services, finance, healthcare and life sciences and real estate. All roles can be sourced, whether that is finding a dynamic and forward-thinking Chief Technology Officer for the business or HR leaders who can help transform the way that an enterprise operates going forward. With a network of more than 100 staff working internationally, as well as six global locations, Leathwaite is in a prime position to be able to deliver on expectations where global executive recruitment is concerned.



- As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite delivers an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.