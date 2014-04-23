Global Executives Survey: The Impact and Influence of Social Media and on-Line Retail on the CPG Industry

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Global Executives Survey: The impact and influence of social media and online retail on the CPG industry” is a new report by Canadean that globally analyzes industry opinions on the role of social media and e-commerce in retail, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the CPG industry.



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Key Findings



Retail is set to become an increasingly important sales channel for groceries and personal care products, with 93% of CPG companies predicting growth in their country of operation. Alongside benefits, such as increased sales and revenue, the format brings its own challenges - traditional retail approaches will need to be significantly modified for the format, with distribution infrastructure investment, the development of online marketing, and packaging innovation being key to success.

The majority of CPG companies currently make use of social media, with 92% having a presence on at least one online platform. Usage strategies are, however, currently underdeveloped with many companies lacking a coherent multi-platform plan, significant financial investment, or sophisticated usage monitoring systems. With user uptake of social media set to rise further over the next three years due to increasing use of smartphone technology, it is vital that companies develop strategies to engage a lucrative interactive consumer base.



Synopsis



This report examines the executive opinion about the current and future trends related to social media and online shopping and their retrospective effect on the CPG industry. Furthermore, it analyses the types of social media being used, challenges faced in implementing social media marketing, expected growth of online retail, and key reasons for growth in online retail over the next three years.



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In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Social media and online shopping trends: analyzes industry sentiments about the latest trends related to social media and online shopping, and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the CPG industry.

Current and future trends: examines the executive opinion about the current and future trends related to social media and online shopping.

Current inhibitors of online sales: Identifies current inhibitors for increasing online sales from both consumer and industry perspective.

Key packaging developments: identifies key developments in the packaging industry which were influenced by the growth of online shopping.

Change in consumer behavior: analyses the key changes in consumer behavior levels regarding usage of social media and online shopping.

Leading challenges: identifies key challenges faced by industry executives when it comes to having an effective social media strategy.



Table of Content



Definitions and methodology



Canadean's view on social media and online retail

Increased retailer investment and consumer demand will drive sales through online channels, however the format\'s advent brings its own challenges

Retail is set to grow considerably over the next three years, with \'click and collect\' formats proving popular

Improved Retail marketing and distribution will attract consumers seeking convenient, affordable shopping solutions

High set up costs, the inability to physically evaluate products, and difficult website navigation inhibit online sales



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Developments in transit packaging and simplified pack designs are key for online sales growth

Usage of social media as a tool is very high, however many companies lack a developed usage strategy, despite predicting a rise in consumer uptake

The majority of companies have allocated a social media marketing budget of less than US$500,000 for 2014, with the highest average spend in Asia-Pacific

A company\'s own website is the primary platform used to increase social media presence

The primary use of social media is to enhance brand image and communicate information about new products



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