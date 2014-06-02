Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Global Exhibition Organising Market 2014-2018: an exhibition is an organized display of items, there are various business-to-consumer and business-to-business exhibitions held worldwide. They are organized by vendors to provide an interaction between the exhibitors and the prospective buyers. Exhibition organization comprises of the appropriate selection of venue and the required capacity to accommodate the visitors, the display of value proposition by the exhibitors, provision of facilities such as transportation and logistics, packaging, stationary, staff required to organize an exhibition. Exhibitions are an effective marketing tool and help in bringing the interested parties together. Thus, exhibition organizing requires human exchange of goods, services and ideas between the promoters and the visitors.



Analysts forecast Global Exhibition Organizing market will grow at a CAGR of 5.19 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Exhibition Organizing market can be segmented into two divisions: One-time Event and Permanent Facility. One-time event exhibitions are not recurring in nature. They are conducted for a few months or years. Permanent facility exhibitions have a particular exhibition center in which to conduct the events. They are recurring in nature.



Global Exhibition Organizing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, North America, the APAC region, the MEA region, and South America; it also covers the Global Exhibition Organizing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Regions

- Europe

- North America

- APAC

- MEA

- South America



Key Vendors

- Comexposium

- Messe Frankfurt GmbH

- Reed Elsevier

- UBM plc



Other Prominent Vendors

- Deutsche Messe AG

- Informa Exhibitions

- ITE Group plc

- MCH Group AG

- Messe Düsseldorf Group

- Messe München GmbH



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Demand for Business-focused Events.



Key Market Challenge

- Issues Related to Transportation and Logistics.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Innovative Exhibition Formats.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?