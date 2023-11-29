Global Experts on UFO (UAP) Phenomena Join the Convergence on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2023 -- In an upcoming broadcast titled "CONTACT: Conversations on UFOs/UAPs," hosted by the Evolutionary Leaders' "Humanity's Moment of Choice" Series, leading global experts on UFO (UAP) phenomena will engage in a historical review and provide updates on the crucial question of extraterrestrial life. The focus is on exploring whether Earth is being visited by civilizations from beyond our universe. Given recent government and military documentations and the anticipation surrounding "Disclosure" legislation, this program addresses a topic that has garnered significant attention in the news. A special video compilation accompanies the program, available for viewing on YouTube. The broadcast is divided into four segments: Cases, Cover-up, Contactees, and Consciousness. The VoiceAmerica broadcast and YouTube video will become available 24/7 after the episode's release on December 1, 2023.



Program cohost Alan Steinfeld, author of "Making Contact: Preparing for the New Realities of Extraterrestrial Existence," will be joined by renowned UFO and future science authorities, Dr. J. J. Hurtak and Dr. Desiree Hurtak. Special guests featured through public media audio clips or interviews include notable UFO authorities such as Linda Moulten Howe, Luis Elizondo, Grant Cameron, Travis Walton, Apollo astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell, former Maelstrom Air Base Commander Robert Salas, and scientist Dr. Bruce Lipton.



The program introduction will be delivered by Diane Marie Williams, cofounder of the Evolutionary Leaders (a project of the Source of Synergy Foundation) and its Contact and Conscious Evolution Synergy Circle. Dr. Kurt Johnson will host for VoiceAmerica.



The companion video is available on YouTube at the Evolutionary Leaders Channel ([Evolutionary Leaders Channel](https://www.youtube.com/@EvolutionaryLeaders [under VIDEOS])), searchable as "CONTACT: Conversations on UFOs/UAPs," or through the direct link provided here: Companion Video Link.



This video allows listeners to simultaneously view the illustrations and footage discussed on the VoiceAmerica Broadcast.



About Dr. Kurt Johnson

Dr. Kurt Johnson is a well-known scientist who is also a founder of the world's Interspiritual Movement. Author of the influential book The Coming Interspiritual Age and two bestselling books in popular science, he joins Australian interfaith leader Ben Bowler and American integral thinker Doug King in welcoming women and men from around the world to discuss change, and the ideas driving change worldwide today.



With expertise in evolutionary science, comparative culture and religion, and even mysticism, Kurt serves on diverse international boards and committees across the world service community. These include The Interspiritual Network, One Spirit Interfaith Seminary, Friends of the Institute of Noetic Science, Gaiafield, The Evolutionary Leaders, Forum 21 Institute, The National Ethical Service, Self Care to Earth Care, Community of The Mystic Heart, and the United Nations NGO committees on Spirituality, Values and Global Concerns and The International Yoga Day. Ordained in a half dozen spiritual traditions he brings a broad firsthand knowledge of world spirituality.



Ben Bowler founded 1God.com, World Weavers and UDAY. Doug King is a founder of Presence.tv and certified in Spiral Dynamics and integral thought. With Kurt's over two hundred technical publications and books in ecology and evolutionary science they and their global guests weekly bring a profound expertise in the future of religion and spirituality and the spectrum of global change.



About The Convergence

Archives Available on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

We have not seen a moment in history quite like this one. It is a moment of choice to support an evolutionary leap. In a world inevitably going global and multicultural, we can choose to live by a consciousness of wholeness, to co-create a collective vision of a just, peaceful, and flourishing world, to nurture authentic relationships, to build vibrant and compassionate communities working together to uplift all, and to join hands in building a better world. On THE CONVERGENCE, VoiceAmerica host Dr. Kurt Johnson is joined by global thought leaders from The Evolutionary Leaders Circle, and other global change-makers, in this inspiring series of radio and video presentations-- "Humanity's Moment of Choice." Spiritual and cultural leaders, sacred and secular activists, scientists, artists, writers, economists, politicians and even shamans join in this discussion of a world trying to wake up and grow up. What is at stake today and what are the technologies and cosmologies creating a world that can work for everyone?



About VoiceAmerica

