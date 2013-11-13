Global Exploration for Educators Organization Announces Lesson Plan Database

Ardmore, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Exploration for Educators Organization (GEEO) has announced the creation of a lesson plan database. All teacher travel participants are asked to create a lesson plan to frame their travel experiences abroad and to add this lesson plan to GEEO's growing lesson plan database. Now, teachers and administrators who travel with GEEO will be able to access a variety of lesson plans providing ideas to use in the classroom.



Said Founder and Executive Director, Jesse Weisz, "We introduced the lesson plan database to help frame bringing these travel experiences into the classroom. Additionally, this provides a valuable resource to the teachers who join our teacher travel programs. It's fun to read how educators interpret their travel experiences in the classroom. It really gives you a sense of how their students will be able to learn these lessons and expand their minds."



Many teacher travel programs simply assume that teachers journeying to another country will automatically learn, but GEEO takes a different approach. For individuals and school systems to spend their hard-earned money on summer travel for teachers, the programs they choose must deliver more than simple teacher tours. In fact, in order to justify expenditures on teacher travel over the summer, both in terms of time and money, tour programs must include destinations in which teachers can learn about the world’s educational systems and meet with teachers in other lands. American teachers can then bring back to their own classrooms and communities the knowledge they have gained from a useful and instructive journey.



For many years, GEEO has been providing these opportunities for educators. The addition of the lesson plan database helps educators to further integrate the experience into their classroom. Educators seeking a creative way to introduce the material to their students will find a variety of ideas from other teachers and administrators teaching the same material to students in a variety of age groups.



The 2014 lineup of teacher travel programs will be announced soon. Educators interested in joining this unique program are encouraged to log onto GEEO's website to learn more about the experience. Teachers and administrators will find a wealth of information including the lesson plan database, suggested reading lists prior to departure, travel memories, and more.



About Global Exploration for Educators Organization

GEEO was founded with a simple purpose: to give educators the opportunity to learn more about their world and to share that knowledge with their classrooms and communities. By providing affordable travel opportunities to teachers as well as the resources to plan lessons based on their travels and share their experiences with local community groups, GEEO supports teachers in the endeavor of learning about the world and creating bonds between those who share a love of learning and teaching.



For More Information: http://www.geeo.org