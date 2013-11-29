Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The express delivery market is the fastest growing segment in the overall logistics industry. Express market provides integrated, time-bound, door-to-door, delivery services to multiple industry businesses as well as to individual customers. Both documents like letters, trade documents, applications, cheque books as well as non-documents like equipment parts, electronic products, spare parts, trade samples are shipped through express services.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-express-delivery-market-report-2013-edition-report.html



The express business is cyclical and highly sensitive to fluctuations of trade flows and global GDP. Most of the express delivery companies witnessed a slower growth in their revenues in 2011 due to financial turmoil in Europe, slowdown in Asian exports and volatile fuel prices. The industry is expected to deliver positive results in the coming years due to growing importance of E-commerce and the resulting growth in business-to-consumer (B2C) market. Asia Pacific and Latin America are high growth markets for the industry in line with economic growth in these areas. Key issues faced by industry include rising fuel prices, high operating costs and strict regulations.



Express service providers serve both domestic and international markets depending on the company's capabilities. The share of domestic market, in terms of volumes and value, is higher than that of international market though international market has significant contribution in terms of value. The global industry is dominated by the top four players, but there are many other players that make the industry highly competitive. UPS, FedEx, DHL and TNT together account for more than half of market share in overall express industry.



Browse Other Reports By Koncept Analytics - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/koncept-analytics-24.html



The current report provides an overview of global express delivery market. It discusses the market size, segments, growth drivers, trends and challenges. The key players are profiled with their strategies for this market. The report also covers the major markets – the US, Europe, and Asia (China and India).



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



View All Transport & Logistics Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/transport-logistics-market-reports-166.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/