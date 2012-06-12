Global External Disk Storage Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- The Global External Disk Storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce overall data management costs. The Global External Disk Storage market has also been witnessing growing popularity of automated-tiered storage. However, the rapid evolution of technology is forcing end-users to delay equipment purchases which could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The External Disk Storage Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global External Disk Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), IBM Corp., Dell Inc., NetApp Inc., and Hitachi Ltd. Other vendors mentioned in the report: SolarWinds Inc., Oracle Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Buffalo Technology Inc., Western Digital Corp., iomega Corp., Seagate Technology Inc., D-Link Systems Inc., NetGear Inc., Apple Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Synology Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



