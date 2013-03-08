Global Eye Care Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Eye Care market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Eye Care market has also been witnessing an increased focus on combination therapies. However, low patient compliance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-eye-care-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, Global Eye Care Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Eye Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this space are Alcon Inc., Allergan Inc., Novartis AG, Essilor International SA, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., and Hoya Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bausch and Lomb Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Carl Zeiss Inc., CopperVision Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164269



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Latest Reports:

Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2012-2016; http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164273



Global Cloud-based Enterprise Content Management Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164274