Global Eye Drops & Lubricants Market Size to Surpass US$ 9824.7 Million by 2027

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Eye drops are saline-containing drops used as an ocular route to administer. Depending on the condition being treated, they may contain steroids, antihistamines, sympathomimetics, beta receptor blockers, parasympathomimetics, parasympatholytics, prostaglandins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antibiotics, antifungal, or topical anesthetics. Eye drops sometimes do not have medications in them and are only lubricating and tear-replacing solutions. North America is the largest producer of Eye Drops & Lubricants , with a market share more than 35%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. ALCON, Allergan, Bausch + Lomb, Abbott and Rohto are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 60% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Eye Drops & Lubricants Market The global Eye Drops & Lubricants market size is projected to reach US$ 9824.7 million by 2027, from US$ 8914.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.



Top Players of Eye Drops & Lubricants Market are Studied: Bausch + Lomb, Abbott, Clear Eyes, Sager Pharma, ALCON, Allergan, Rohto, SIMILASAN, TheraTears, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Eye Drops & Lubricants market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.



Segmentation by Type: Antibiotics, Hormone, Artificial Tears, Others



Segmentation by Application: Eye Disease, Eye Care, Others

