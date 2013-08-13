MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Fabric Filter Market 2012-2016” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Global Fabric Filter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing awareness of the impact of air pollution. The Global Fabric Filter market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for fabric filters in power industries. However, the increasing production of alternative energy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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Global Fabric Filter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, the Americas, Europe, and MEA; it also covers the Global Fabric Filter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include Donaldson Company, Nederman Corporation Inc., Pall Corporation, and Siemens AG.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
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