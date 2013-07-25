Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Facial Recognition Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Facial Recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 24.5 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing high security requirement in government departments. The Global Facial Recognition market has also been witnessing an increased number of mergers and acquisitions. However, facial recognition systems are not always accurate and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Facial Recognition Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Facial Recognition market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include are 3M Cogent, Inc., Cognitec Systems, NEC Corp., and Safran Group.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Ayonix Inc. and EUROTECH.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



3M Cogent, Inc., Cognitec Systems, NEC Corp., Safran Group., Ayonix Inc. and EUROTECH.



