Global Facial Recognition Market Biometric Software 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Facial Recognition Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Facial recognition is a biometric software technology that is used for the identification/authentication of individuals. It uses a software application that is specifically designed and developed to automatically identify or authenticate a particular person. The identification/authentication process is carried out by comparing the facial features extracted from an image with those that are previously stored in a database. Facial recognition is used for access control in high-security areas, private and public buildings, and in intelligent buildings where a person’s identity and permission rights are compulsory. The Government, Financial, and Aviation sectors use facial recognition systems to a large extent to recognize individuals. Equipped with a database-mining feature, the software application identifies individuals from samples available in a database and provides access privileges only to the right person.



Analysts forecast the Global Facial Recognition market will grow at a CAGR of 26.6 percent during the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Facial Recognition market for the period 2013-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of facial recognition solutions. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large vendors. Therefore, the report does not provide the market share of the vendors; it only lists the key vendors present in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Facial Recognition market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Key Regions

- North Americas

- Europe

- APAC

- MEA

- Latin America



Key Vendors



- 3M Cogent Inc.

- Cognitec Systems GmbH

- NEC Corp.

- Safran SA



Other Prominent Vendors

- Airborne Biometrics Group Inc.

- Animetrics Inc.

- Avalon Biometrics SL

- Aware Inc.

- Cross Match Technologies Inc.

- Lumidigm Inc.

- RCG Holdings Ltd.

- Suprema Inc.

- ZK Software Inc.



Key Market Driver

- Need for Advanced Security in Government Sector.



Key Market Challenge

- Lack of Accuracy.



Key Market Trend

- Emergence of 3D Facial Recognition Systems.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?