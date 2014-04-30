Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market in 2019 New Research Report by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Failure Analysis Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2019," global failure analysis equipment market was valued at USD 4.08 billion in 2012, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2013 to 2019.



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Rapid growth in nanotechnology coupled with growth in medical applications in the Asia Pacific region has fueled the growth of failure analysis equipment market. In addition, increased investments in research and education infrastructure are also propelling the growth of failure analysis equipment market. Furthermore, emerging innovative techniques such as super-resolution microscopy and correlative light and electron microscopy are excellent opportunities for the market which are expected to bolster the failure analysis equipments market in the years to come.



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Transmission Electron Microscope and Focused Ion Beam system accounted for majority market share in 2012, owing to rapid usage of these equipments. However, Dual Beams systems are expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come owing to the several advantages over a single-beam FIB system. The Dual Beam systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.



Secondary ion mass spectroscopy accounted for majority market share in the year 2012 owing to several advantages over other technologies such as the ability to identify all elements, and the ability to identify elements present in very low concentration levels. In terms of failure analysis, FIB techniques are used in a wide array of applications such as die surface milling or cross-sectioning, high magnification microscopy and material deposition. Thus, the FIB technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%over the forecasted period, owing to its wide range of applications.



In 2012, Asia Pacific was the largest revenue generator for the failure analysis equipment market. The dominance by Asia Pacific is due to large number of countries such as China, India, Japan, Taiwan and Australia among others investing heavily in research and development infrastructure and nanotechnology as well as medical technologies. Similarly, North America and Europe collectively accounted for over one-third of the market share, as these have been continually focusing on research and development and have been using failure analysis equipment for the same.



The key market participants in the industry include FEI Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Europe GmbH, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH and JEOL, Ltd. among others. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



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