Global Family Office Industry Analysis - New Market Research Report at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- This report reviews the global family office industry(http://www.researchmoz.us/the-family-office-report-2013-report.html). It also includes family office lists for over 30 countries.



Scope

Size of the global family office industry in 2012

Lists of major family offices for over 30 countries

Competitive landscape of the global family office sector

Profiles on the world’s largest 20 family offices

Case studies on wealthy European families with single family offices

Future prospects for the family office industry



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit@ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-family-office-report-2013-report.html



Reasons To Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



Buy Copy of This Report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166531&type=S



Key Highlights

At the end of 2012:

Worldwide wealth held by individuals amounted to US$195 trillion.

There were 16.8 million HNWIs in the world and worldwide HNWI wealth stood at US$66 trillion.

Assets managed by worldwide wealth managers, private banks and family offices totaled US$19.3 trillion. US$8.3 trillion of this was held in offshore centers.

There were more than 5,000 family offices operating globally, the majority of which were based in the US and Europe. This includes 2,700 single family offices (SFOs) managing approximately US$1.7 trillion in assets and 2,300 multi-family offices (MFOs) managing US$800 billion in assets.

Together, the global family office industry managed US$2.5 trillion, which accounted for 13% of global wealth management assets under management (AuM) (US$19.3 trillion) and 3.7% of global HNWI wealth (US$66 trillion).

There were over 2,900 family offices in the US.



Related Reports:

Canada UHNWI Population and Wealth Management Market(http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-canada-2013-report.html)The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Canada HNWI Population and Wealth Management Market(http://www.researchmoz.us/hnwi-asset-allocation-in-canada-2013-report.html)The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's HNWIs have performed through the crisis.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz(http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us