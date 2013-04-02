Global Fares Reduces Prices on One Way Flights and Unbeatable Last Minute Deals Around the Globe

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Last minute travel fares have become a way of life for many holidaymakers in the wake of the global economic recession, when individuals care less about where specifically they go so long as they can get away affordably. In most cases, the sense of adventure that comes with the unknown adds a sense of excitement to a holiday. Global Fares want to offer this experience and affordability while still providing flights to some of the best holiday hotspots in the world. Their pricing initiative has seen prices in 2013 hit record lows.



The company offer last minute flights as well as cheap flights to Italy, France, Spain, the UK and Germany, as well as a host of internal destinations within the US. The last minute deals offered by the site can save individuals up to 50% on their airfares.



The site also offers business class deals for savings on luxury flights and group fare deals that can see large groups of young travellers saving hundreds of dollars on their international adventures. The site even has a blog featuring high quality editorial content on the top destinations for travellers, including Barcelona, Florence and Paris.



A spokesperson for Global Fares explained, “For individuals who want to get the very best deals on last minute flights there’s really no one better to turn to than Global Fares. Our website hosts live updates of the latest deals, which can be filtered according to the point of travel with a simple click of the location. Alternatively, we can mediate on a users behalf via the phone to secure the very best rates available on last minute travel if none of the existing listings are suitable. No one else offers the same completeness of service that we do, and we’re proud to go the extra mile to secure these holiday and business travel deals. Our ongoing pricing initiative is seeing prices reduce all the time and our prices in 2013 are cheaper than ever before.”



About Global Fares

Global Fares is a leading independent travel company has been established San Francisco in 2000 and has quickly grown to become one of the leading travel companies specializing in business travel management, corporate, leisure, holidays, and last minute deals. Global Fares has cultivated business relationships with the majority of world major airlines, giving them access to volume airfare discounts and specially negotiated consolidated fares provided by select wholesalers allowing the customer to rest assured that they have the best possible deal to suit their requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.globalfares.com