Global Fashion Community a Buzz over Upcoming La Jolla Fashion Film Festival and International Fashion Film Awards

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Now in it’s fourth year, La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has become the annual global event for the worldwide fashion film community. With films and productions being made specifically for the LJFFF, this Festival has truly entered the minds and imaginations of creative professionals throughout the world.



From neighbors in Hollywood to the fashion capitals of the world, creative professionals will come together once again to network, watch top films, learn, participate, win awards, make deals, and attend fabulous After Parties.



With fashion film now firmly established as a worldwide art movement, the LJFFF and IFFA gives recognition and empowerment to the creative professionals producing excellence in the farthest corners of our world. Authentically enhancing the careers of creative professionals is the Festival’s mission.



As the first international fashion film festival based in North America, the LJFFF has grown exponentially since it’s beginnings 4 years ago to become the Cannes of the fashion film world.



The 12 award categories have attracted worldwide attention and anticipation. The Academy Award style ceremony will take place in theater at the Museum of Modern Art in La Jolla California on the night of July 27, 2013.Voted on by one of the largest film festival juries ever assembled, the IFFAs are global conformation of excellence in fashion filmmaking.



Beauty, fashion, sensuality, storytelling ­ it’s all here. The fashion film art movement ­ it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s what happening now!



Quick Festival Fact List:

Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide

What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals

Dates: July 26­27, 2013 (Opening Reception July 25th)

Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)

Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards



Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production



Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress



Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world



Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year



Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Film Awards

fredsweet@LJFFF.com

619­889­3238