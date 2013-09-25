Global Fast Food Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Fast foods are food products that can be prepared and served within a short stipulated amount of time. It includes various types of edible snacks such as burgers, pizzas, fries and rolls among others. The raw materials needed for this market mainly constitute of flour, vegetables and meat. Several companies produce their own raw material to bring the supplier power under their control which is one form of backward integration. Fast foods are mainly found in restaurants and street vendors.



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Rise in disposable income of middle class consumers and the demand for quick bites in emerging economies such as China and India are expected to drive the demand for fast food. In addition, increasing number of working women and their changing lifestyles is another factor contributing to the growth of this market. However, fast food contains high amounts of trans-fats and saturated fats which consequently hamper human health as they lack nutritional value. This factor is expected to have an adverse effect on the growth of the market. Thus, an amplifying demand for healthy fast food such as salads is expected to open the new opportunities for the fast food market.



Fast food is expected to rapidly gain market in Asia Pacific and Europe due to its affordability, easy accessibility and huge investment in promotional activities by leading players of the industry. Currently, burgers constitute the largest fast food segment and are expected to maintain their escalation in the upcoming years.



Some of the key participants in fast food industry include Mc Donald, KFC, Bugger King, Pizza Hut and Dominos among others. In addition, a large number of local fast food vendors are present worldwide.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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