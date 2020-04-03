Global Faux Fur Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2026 : Prada, Chanel, Gucci, Givenchy

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Faux fur or artificial fur is generally made from synthetic fibers and are given particular texture to look as natural as real fur. The raw materials are typically in pellet and powder form and are processed with the help of polymer technology. Fashion industry adoption of biodegradable materials has positively impacted the market growth. The manufacturing of faux fur products such as jackets, coats, and shoes, among the others which are lightweight as compared to animal fur has propelled the market growth.



The global faux fur market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of faux fur instead of animal fur among the big fashion brands owing to the increasing awareness of animal cruelty. Moreover, the faux fur is inexpensive as compared to authentic fur which has increased the revenue generation in the market.



Segment by Key players:

- Jakke

- Stella McCartney

- Prada

- Chanel

- Gucci

- Givenchy

- Burberry

- LaSeine&Moi

- Shrimps



Segment by Raw Material:

- Pure Polyester

- Pure Acrylic

- Acrylic and Acrylic blends

- Polyester and Polyester blends



Segment by End-User:

- Apparels

- Upholstery and home textile industry



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Faux Fur Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Faux Fur Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Faux Fur Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Faux Fur Market Forecast

4.5.1. Faux Fur Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Faux Fur Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Faux Fur Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Faux Fur Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Faux Fur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Faux Fur Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Faux Fur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Faux Fur Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Faux Fur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Faux Fur Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Faux Fur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Faux Fur Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



