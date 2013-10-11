Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global FEA Market in Automotive Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global FEA market in the Automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 13.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from developing countries. The Global FEA market in the Automotive industry has also been witnessing the increasing demand for integrated FEA software. However, the increasing popularity of open-source FEA software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global FEA Market in the Automotive Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the EMEA, North America, the APAC, and the South America regions; it also covers the Global FEA market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Dassault Systèmes SA, MSC Software Corp., Ansys Inc., and LMS International NV.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are NEi Software Inc., Aspen Tech Ltd., Altair Engineering Inc., Engineering Systems Inc., Mentor Graphics, Siemens PLM Software Inc., and Autodesk Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143779/global-fea-market-in-automotive-industry-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###