Global Feed Acidifiers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Adding nutritional value to animal feeds, through the use of acids are referred to as feed acidifiers. Feed acidifiers are also used for antibiotic purposes. The animal feed trend is shifting towards the use of organic acids in animal feed, because of rising raw material costs causing a steep rise in the animal feed prices.



The feed acidifiers market could be segmented into three major categories, on the basis of acid types into: Sorbic acid, Citric acid, Butyric acid, Acetic acid, Tartaric acid, Lactic acid, Malic acid, Formic acid, Fumaric acid, Propionic acid, and Benzoic acid, and on the basis of its end users into: Pig farming, Poultry, Cattle farming and others. The third and the final segmentation of the feed acidifiers market could be done on the basis of geography into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regions. The North American market for feed acidifiers market dominates the majority of the market share, followed by the European region.



The feed acidifiers market is driven by factors such as: rising demand for dairy products and meat, rising raw material costs for the other animal feeds, rising use of feed acidifiers in treating animal diseases especially gastrointestinal related, and the government regulations such as the ban of antibiotics in the Europe. The rising demand of poultry products and meat in the Asia Pacific regions will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the future growth of the feed acidifier market. One of the factors inhibiting the growth of feed acidifier market is the use of artificial growth inducing hormones and drugs in animals for expedited results.



Some of the key players in the feed acidifiers market are: BASF, Yara International, Novus International, Addcon Group GmbH, Trouw Nutrition, Purac America, Biomin GmbH, Kemin Europe, Jefo Nutrition, Perstorp, Furst McNess and others.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



