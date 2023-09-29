Global Feeding Systems Market Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- The global feeding systems market is poised to achieve a value of USD 3.9 billion by 2027, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2027, according to a report titled "Feeding Systems Market by Type (Rail-Guided, Conveyor Belt, Self-Propelled), Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Manual, Automatic), Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027". Several key factors are driving this growth, including the expansion of dairy farms, significant investments by major companies in technological advancements and product launches, and the cost-saving benefits associated with automated feeding systems. However, there are challenges such as high initial capital requirements that may discourage smaller farms from adopting automated feeding solutions.



Self-Propelled Feeding Systems to Lead in CAGR



Self-propelled feeding systems are expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value. These systems offer advanced and flexible solutions for the automatic feeding of livestock. The increasing popularity of self-propelled feeding systems in Asia Pacific countries like Japan, China, Australia, and India is anticipated to drive their growth in the coming years.



Rising Demand for Feeding Systems in the Poultry Industry



The poultry industry is expected to witness significant demand for feeding systems. Globally, poultry meat is projected to constitute 41% of all protein from meat sources by 2030, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). This growth in poultry meat production is a primary driver for the feeding systems market. Manufacturers are investing in innovative feeding system technologies to produce high-quality poultry feed. These systems include automatic pan feeders, chain feeders, and round & hanging tube feeders.



Automation Dominates the Feeding Systems Market



Automation is expected to dominate the feeding systems market during the forecast period. In recent years, the adoption of automated feeding systems has increased due to the growing awareness of livestock health and safety. Automation has become crucial in monitoring and measuring the steps involved in livestock feeding. Key players like Trioliet B.V (Netherlands), DeLaval Holding AB (Sweden), and GEA Group (Germany) have introduced various automated feeding system products globally.



North America: A Key Market for Feeding Systems



North America is projected to be the second-largest market in the feeding systems industry. The region's growing demand for performance-boosting cattle feed and animal welfare has led to a shift from conventional to automated systems. In the US, particularly, the demand for feeding systems has risen significantly. Companies like Lely (Netherlands) have responded by expanding their production capacity to meet the needs of North American farmers, as demonstrated by the launch of Lely Park in June 2022.



Key Players in the Market



Key players in the feeding systems market include DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), ScaleAQ (Norway), BouMatic (US), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Rovibec Agrisolutions (Canada), CTB, Inc. (US), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), Dairymaster (US), Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S (Denmark), HETWIN Automation Systems GmbH (Austria), and JH AGRO A/S (Denmark). These companies play a pivotal role in shaping the feeding systems market's future.



