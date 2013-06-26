Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Feminine Hygiene Products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in product innovation. The Global Feminine Hygiene Products market has also been witnessing an increase in advertising and marketing strategies to keep the products in the customer's mind for a longer time. However, intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Feminine Hygiene Products market Industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this market space include Proctor & Gamble Co. (P&G), Kimberly-Clark Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Other vendors mentioned in the report: Kao Corp., Lil-Lets Group Ltd., PayChest Inc., Playtex Products LLC, Uni-Charm Corp., Natracare LLC, Fujian Hengan Group Co. Ltd., Kingdom Marketing Services Co. Ltd., Interconsumer Products Ltd., Chandaria Industries Ltd., and First Quality Enterprises Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



