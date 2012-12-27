Global Femtocell Equipment Market 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Femtocell Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 74.76 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for better network coverage. The Global Femtocell Equipment market has also been witnessing the emergence of fixed mobile convergence services. However, interference with macrocell networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Femtocell Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Femtocell Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Airvana Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, and Cisco Systems Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are NEC Corp., Ubiquisys Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Argela Technologies, Contela Inc., ip.access Ltd., and UbeeAirWalk Inc.



