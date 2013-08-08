Global Femtocell Market Research Report 2012-2016 Avilable Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Global Femtocell market to grow at a CAGR of 70.07 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for better network coverage. The continued competition between femtocell and Wi-Fi is a trend being witnessed in this market. However, interference from cellular macrocell networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-femtocell-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Femtocell Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Femtocell market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Airvana LLC., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Cisco Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are AT&T Inc., Cellcom Israel Ltd., Etihad Etisalat Co., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., M1 Limited, Taqua LLC, Telefónica S.A., T-Mobile International AG.



Browse All Technavio Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/