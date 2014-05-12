Global Femtocells Market 2013 - 2019: Latest Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Femtocells are low power devices that are used to improve the mobile network coverage. These plug and play devices use a broadband connection to connect to the cellular operator. Femtocells improve the transmission of both voice and data, thus gained attention of the mobile subscribers. These devices can be used standalone or integrated along with other networks such as macro cell or Wi-Fi. The integrated use of these devices is increasing due to high operational performance.



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Femtocells are available for different networks such as 2G, 3G and 4G (LTE), however key players are focusing on the development of LTE femtocells. Poor network due to signal attenuation in buildings and continuous focus of operators to fill network gaps in urban areas are the major factors driving the market. However, the growth of LTE femtocells is expected to drive the demand in the coming years.



This report has been segmented by form factor, by technology, by application and by geography. It also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs), Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain of the femtocells market. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2013 to 2019. We have also covered the current market scenario for femtocells and highlighted its future trends that will impact demand.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The present market size and forecast till 2019 have been provided in the report.



The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of femtocells market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



The femtocells market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players



Femtocells Market by Form Factor



The market by different form factors covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- Standalone

- Integrated



Femtocells Market by Technology



The market by different technologies covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- 2G

- 3G

- 4G



Femtocells Market by Application



The market by different applications covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- Residential

- Enterprise

- Public



Femtocells Market by Geography



The market by different geographies covered under this research study are defined as follows:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



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The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow femtocell vendors and femtocell service providers to make informed decisions about the femtocells market, formulate growth strategies and gain competitive advantage.



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