Global Femtocells Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Femtocells are small, low-powered cellular base stations, designed to be used in homes or small business in order to increase network access. Femtocells offer considerable advantages to network operators and end users. The advantages for the operators include cost saving and reduced agitation of subscribers as use of femtocells provides a better network coverage whereas subscribers get the benefits of reduction in call charges and enhanced experience of mobile internet. Network operators have also integrated femtocells in entertainment hardware’s such as routers and set-top boxes.



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U.S. is the largest market for femtocells. Western Europe, Japan, and Korea where broadband and mobile penetration is very high are the fancy markets for femtocells in terms of higher revenues and increased market growth owing to the ease of deploying femtocell equipments at places where broadband facility is available. Countries such as India, China and Brazil too have a growing market for femtocells. The factors driving the global market of femtocells are the escalating indoor use of mobile phones and the saturating telecommunications market in developed economies. The capability of femtocells to overcome the issues involved with mobile network services has driven market growth. Other drivers include increased demand for 3G and 4G networks with higher data rates and with a spectrum of new services offered through these networks. Higher cost of the femtocell equipments is a major concern in price sensitive markets. A number of players are entering the femtocells market and therefore it is expected that the price of femtocell equipments will come down owing to competition.



Some of the key access point vendors and system integrators include Airvana, AirWalk Communications, Alcatel-Lucent, Argela, Cisco, Ericsson, Hay Systems, Hitachi, Huawei, LG-Ericsson, NEC, Nokia Siemens and Samsung. Key Chipset and component vendors are Aricent, Broadcom/Percello, Radisys, Freescale, picoChip, Tata Elxsi and Qualcomm. Key network operators include AT&T, Airtel, Sprint, Verizon, Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange/France Telecom, SFR, T-Mobile, Network Norway, Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM), China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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