Global Fertility Services Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover & Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.



The Fertility Services market research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering the market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations to improve their business on the global scale. Several key insights can be extracted via this report such as market size of varied products and application along with their market share and growth rate.



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fertility services market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.



Market Drivers:



Delayed pregnancies in women has increased the fertility services market demand

Technological developments regarding fertility treatment in the industry will act as a major market driver



Market Restraints:



High cost of ARTs treatment in developed countries is acting as a major restraint for the market

Inadequate reimbursement policies will hamper the fertility services industry



TOC of Fertility Services Market Report Includes: –



Fertility Services Market Overview

Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Market Status and Forecast by Types

Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Driving Factor Analysis of Fertility Services

Market Competition Status by Major Players

Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Marketing Status Analysis

And Many More…



Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market



By Cause of Infertility



Male infertility

Female infertility



By Procedure



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

In-Vitro Fertilization

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD)

Artificial Insemination

Intrauterine Insemination,

Intracervical Insemination

Others

Surrogacy

Others



By Services

Donor

Fresh

Frozen

Non-donor

Fresh

Frozen



By End-User



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

Surgical centers



By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



