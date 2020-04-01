Global Fertility Services Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2026: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover & Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.
The Fertility Services market research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering the market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations to improve their business on the global scale. Several key insights can be extracted via this report such as market size of varied products and application along with their market share and growth rate.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fertility services market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.
Market Drivers:
Delayed pregnancies in women has increased the fertility services market demand
Technological developments regarding fertility treatment in the industry will act as a major market driver
Market Restraints:
High cost of ARTs treatment in developed countries is acting as a major restraint for the market
Inadequate reimbursement policies will hamper the fertility services industry
Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market
By Cause of Infertility
Male infertility
Female infertility
By Procedure
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)
In-Vitro Fertilization
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnostics (PGD)
Artificial Insemination
Intrauterine Insemination,
Intracervical Insemination
Others
Surrogacy
Others
By Services
Donor
Fresh
Frozen
Non-donor
Fresh
Frozen
By End-User
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Clinical Research Institutes
Surgical centers
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
