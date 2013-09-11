Global FertilizerÂ NutrientsÂ Market 2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global FertilizerNutrientsMarket 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Fertilizer Nutrients market to grow at a CAGR of 3.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the global demand for food grain. The Global Fertilizer Nutrients market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of biofertilizers. However, environmental and health hazards associated with the excessive use of fertilizer nutrients could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Fertilizer Nutrients Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fertilizer Nutrients market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include CF Industries Holdings Inc., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., The Mosaic Company, and Yara International.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Agrium Inc., Arab Potash Company Plc, Aries Agro Ltd., Belaruskali, Coromandel International Ltd., Eurochem Agro, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., ICL Fertilizers, Intrepid Potash Inc., K+S AG, Kuibyshevazot OJSC, OCP, Orascom Construction Industries SAE, Qatar Fertilizer Co., Rashtriya Chemicals &Fertilizers Ltd., Sichuan Meifeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimca y Minera SA, Uralkali JSC, and Zuari Global Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



CF Industries Holdings Inc., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., The Mosaic Company, and Yara International.



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