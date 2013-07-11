Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for portable equipment. The Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of product launches. However, small and medium-sized vendors face high entry barriers and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include CareFusion Corp., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Roche Holding AG, and Smiths Medical.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Analogic Corp., Covidien plc, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Getinge AB, Ivy Biomedical Systems Inc., Masimo Corp., Natus Medical Inc., Nonin Medical Inc., Opto Circuits (India) Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Utah Medical Products Inc., and Welch Allyn Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



