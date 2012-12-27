Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet market to grow at a CAGR of 64.15 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for higher bandwidth. The Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet market has also been witnessing the increasing convergence of enterprise networks. However, the operational challenges due to early adoption could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emulex Corp., and Qlogic Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are LSI Corp., HP Co., Intel Corp., Arista Networks, IBM Corp., Mellanox Technologies Ltd., Chelsio Communications, ATTO Technology, Myricon Inc., and Neterion Inc.



