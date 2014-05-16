Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

FCoE is a storage protocol that enables fiber channel communications over the Ethernet. The use of FCoE consolidates network data transmission and reduces the complexity of data centers. FCoE transmission encapsulates fiber channel frames into Ethernet frames, which can then be easily transmitted across the network. FCoE also increases the reliability and productivity of enterprise networking infrastructure. This technology is mainly be used in enterprise networks and data center networking.



Analysts forecast the Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet market will grow at a CAGR of 37.93 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet market has been segmented in terms of geography and corresponding market size and forecast has been provided.



Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Fiber Channel over Ethernet market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



Americas



APAC



EMEA



Key Vendors



Brocade Communications Systems Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Emulex Corp.



Qlogic Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors



Arista Networks Inc.



Chelsio Communications Inc.



CSP Inc.



Intel Corp.



LSI Corp.



Mellanox Technologies Ltd.



Key Market Driver



Need for Higher Bandwidth Support.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Rapid Evolution of Technology Leading to Delayed Adoption.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increasing Adoption of FCoE in Cloud Computing.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155088/global-fiber-channel-over-ethernet-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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