Global Fiber Laser Market 2016 : Worldwide Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2012-2016 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Global Fiber Laser market to grow at a CAGR of 23.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of fiber lasers due to their superior attributes. The Global Fiber Laser market has also been witnessing an increase in R&D spending by the market vendors. However, the long life-span of fiber lasers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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The Global Fiber Laser Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the APAC region, Europe, North America, and ROW; it also covers the Global Fiber Laser market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Newport Corp., and Trumpf Inc.



The other vendor mentioned in this report is Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



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1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



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List of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Laser Source Market by Product Segmentation

Exhibit 3: Global Laser Source Market 2012

Exhibit 4: Global Fiber Laser Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 5: Global Fiber Laser Market by Application 2012



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