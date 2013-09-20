Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Fiber Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in population. The Global Fiber market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for organic and natural fibers. However, the increase in fiber prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Fiber Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Fiber market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lenzing AG, and Tangshan Sanyou Group Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Asahi Kasei Fibers Corp., BASF Corp., Fiber Visions Corp., Kaneka Corp., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Performance Fibers Inc., Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Toyobo Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142608/global-fiber-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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