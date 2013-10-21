Global Fiber Market 2012 - 2016: Worldwide Industry Latest Market Share,Investment Trends, Growth, Size,Trends , Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2013 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Global Fiber Market 2012 - 2016



Global Fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in population. The Global Fiber market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for organic and natural fibers. However, the increase in fiber prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Fiber Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Fiber market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lenzing AG, and Tangshan Sanyou Group Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Asahi Kasei Fibers Corp., BASF Corp., Fiber Visions Corp., Kaneka Corp., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Performance Fibers Inc., Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Toyobo Co. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Market Segmentation by Product Segmentation



9. Geographical Segmentation



10. Key Leading Countries



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11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Trends and their Impact



18. Vendor Landscape



19. Key Vendor Analysis



20. Other Reports in this Series



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