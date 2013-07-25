Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Fiber Optic Connector Market in Telecom Sector 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Fiber Optic Connector market in the Telecom sector to grow at a CAGR of 5.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market is the increasing requirement for high bandwidth. The Global Fiber Optic Connector market in the Telecom sector has also been witnessing increasing government investments in fiber optical networks. However, the increasing preference for wireless broadband could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Fiber Optic Connector Market in Telecom Sector 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Fiber Optic Connector market in the Telecom sector landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Amphenol Corp., FCI SA, Molex Inc., and Tyco Electronics Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adamant Koygo Company Ltd., Adtek Technology Co. Ltd., Belden Inc., Corning Cable Systems, Delphi Optics GmbH, FOCI Optical cable Communication Inc., Foxconn Technology Group., JST Corp., NTT Corp., OFS FITEL LLC. , Panduit Corp., Sabritec Inc., Sur-link Technology Co. Ltd., and Yazaki Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



