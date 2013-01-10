Global Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Fiber Optic Patch Cords market to grow at a CAGR of 14.45 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of broadband connections. The Global Fiber Optic Patch Cords market has also been witnessing the emergence of ultra-high-capacity optical networks. However, the limited infrastructure for fiber optic networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fiber Optic Patch Cords market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amphenol Corp., 3M Co., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., and Tyco International Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are LEMO SA, China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd., Sunsea Telecommunications Co. Ltd., Centuryman Communications Equipment Co. Ltd., Shenzen LinkCom Communication Co. Ltd., Optech Technology Co. Ltd., and Cables Unlimited Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

