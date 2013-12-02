Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Fiber Optic Sensor Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

TechNavio forecasts The Global Fiber Optic Sensor Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 10.3 percent for the period 2013-2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



More specific breakdown of the market share for the following countries:



- USA



- UK



Breakdown of market share for the following applications:



- Oil and Gas



- Manufacturing



- Infrastructure



- Security



Overview and impact analysis of:



- 4 Market Drivers



- 4 Market Challenges



- 3 Market Trends



Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- Banner Engineering Corp.



- ifm Efector Inc.



- OMRON Corp.



- Sick AG



Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



- Suppliers



- Buyers



- Substitutes



- New entrants



- Market competition



Note: All of the segments above are supplemented with a combination of statistical data, graphical analysis, and verbal explanation.



After purchasing any of our reports, you can request a one hour meeting to discuss any questions you may have with our team of analysts.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146791/global-fiber-optic-sensor-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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