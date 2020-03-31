Global Fiber to the Home Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2026 : China Telecommunication Corporation, China Mobile Limited, Verizon Fi

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global fiber to the home market size is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast timeline, 2020–2026 owing to the high usage of smartphone applications, Internet of Things (IoT), digital entertainment, and remote education.



Consumer demand for high-speed Internet has increased substantially in the past decade. Fiber to the home (FTTH) is a communication technology uses optical fibers to deliver communication signals an operator's switching equipment directly to the user's home.



In terms of applications, the market has been segregated into Internet TVs, Internet games, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), remote education, smart home applications, and others. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) applications such as Facebook's audio & video call, Facetime, Wechat, and Google Voice have increased the demand for worldwide communication, as it provides superior connectivity to the end-users. The Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) segment is projected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period, as VoIP offers new features such as call reporting, call monitoring, and call analytics.



Segment by Key players:

- China Telecommunication Corporation

- China Mobile Limited

- Verizon Fios

- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

- AT&T Inc.



Segment by Type:

- 50 – 100 Mbps

- 101 Mbps – 1 Gbps

- More than 1 Gbps



Segment by Application:

- Internet TVs

- Internet Games

- Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

- Remote Education

- Smart Home Applications

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



