Global Field Service Management Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Field Service Management Market 2012-2016
Global Field Service Management market to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in the demand for field service management solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises. The Global Field Service Management market has also been witnessing the emergence of software-as-a-service-based field service management solutions. However, high implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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Global Field Service Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Field Service Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include Astea International Inc., ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd., Oracle-Siebel Corp., and TOA Technologies Inc.
The other vendors mentioned in this report are IFS Metrix, Servigistics, ServiceMax Inc., ServicePower, Ventyx, and WennSoft Inc.
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Key questions answered in this report:
- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?
- What are key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
4.1 Market Research Process
4.2 Research Design
4.3 Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Product Offerings
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6. Market Landscape
6.1 Market Size and Forecast
6.2 Market by Deployment Model 2012
6.3 Five Forces Analysis
7. End-user Segmentation
8. Geographical Segmentation
8.1 Global Field Service Management Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016
8.2 Field Service Management Market in the Americas
Market Size and Forecast
8.3 Field Service Management Market in the EMEA Region
Market Size and Forecast
8.4 Field Service Management Market in the APAC Region
Market Size and Forecast
9. Key Leading Countries
9.1 USA
9.2 UK
9.3 Japan
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive Scenario
10.2 Market Share Analysis 2012
10.3 Other Prominent Vendors
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
16. Market Trends
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 Astea International Inc.
Business Overview
Key Information
Business Segmentation
SWOT Analysis
17.2 ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd.
Business Overview
Key Information
Business Segmentation
SWOT Analysis
17.3 Oracle-Siebel Corp.
Business Overview
Key Information
Business Segmentation
SWOT Analysis
17.4 TOA Technologies Inc.
Business Overview
Key Information
Business Segmentation
SWOT Analysis
18. Other Reports in this Series
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Global FSM Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 3: Global Field Service Management Market by Deployment Model 2012
Exhibit 4: Global FSM Market by End-user Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 5: Global Field Service Management Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 6: FSM Market in the Americas 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 7: FSM Market in the EMEA Region 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 8: FSM Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 9: Global FSM Market by Major Vendors 2012
Exhibit 10: Global FSM Market by Vendor Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 11: Global FSM Market by Other Prominent Vendors 2012
Exhibit 12: Business Segmentation of Astea International Inc.
Exhibit 13: Business Segmentation of ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd.
Exhibit 14: Business Segmentation of Oracle Corp.
Exhibit 15: Business Segmentation of TOA Technologies
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