Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Finance and Accounting BPO Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Finance and Accounting BPO market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus of enterprises on core competencies. The Global Finance and Accounting BPO market has also been witnessing the increasing focus of vendors in the mid-market. However, the lack of domain understanding could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Finance and Accounting BPO Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Finance and Accounting BPO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture plc, CapGemini S.A, Genpact Ltd., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Arvato Services, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EXL Service Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Co., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group plc, Steria S.A, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., WNS Holding Ltd., and Xerox Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Accenture plc, CapGemini S.A, Genpact Ltd., IBM Corp., Arvato Services, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EXL Service Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Co., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group plc, Steria S.A, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., WNS Holding Ltd., and Xerox Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144642/global-finance-and-accounting-bpo-market-2012-2016.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604