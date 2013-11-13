Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Fine Paper Market 2012-2016



Global Fine Paper market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing recycling of fine papers. The Global Fine Papers market has also been witnessing the increasing number of production facilities in emerging countries. However, the increasing number of paper mills closures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Fine Paper Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Fine Papers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd., Lecta S.A., Metsä Board Oyj, NewPage Corp., Sappi Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, and UPM-Kymmene Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Burgo Group Spa, MeadWestvaco Corp., Mohawk Fine Papers Inc., Neenah Paper Inc., Nippon Paper Group Inc., and Oji Holdings Corp.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Paper Grade



8. CWF Fine Papers Market Segmentation by End-use



9. Global Fine Paper Market Balance



10. Geographical Segmentation by UWF



11. Geographical Segmentation by CWF



12. Buying Criteria



13. Market Growth Drivers



14. Drivers and their Impact



15. Market Challenges



16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



17. Market Trends



18. Trends and their Impact



19. Vendor Landscape



20. Key Vendor Analysis



21. Other Reports in this Series



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