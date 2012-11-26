Global Finite Element Analysis Software Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global FEA Software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.9 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to address structural and non-structural problems. The Global FEA Software market has also been witnessing the increasing use of proprietary pre- and postprocessors. However, complexities in mesh generation during the preprocessing phase could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Finite Element Analysis Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global FEA Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dassault Systemes SA, MSC Software Corp., Ansys Inc., and LMS International N.V.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Altair Engineering Inc., Siemens PLM Software Inc., NEi Software Inc., Aspen Tech Inc. and Engineering Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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