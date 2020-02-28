Global Fintech Block Chain Market 2018: In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Global Fintech Block Chain market report is a comprehensive study on how the Information and Communication Technology industry is changing because of Fintech Block Chain Industry. There are several systematic information in the report, like what the CAGR values are going to be in the forecast years of 2018-2025, and what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends mean and how to use them to achieve a greater edge on the key players and brands whose company profiles are included in the report.



Global Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Key Players: Global Fintech Block Chain Market



- AWS,

- IBM,

- Microsoft,

- Ripple,

- Chain,

- Earthport,

- Bitfury,

- BTL Group,

- Oracle,

- Digital Asset,

- Circle,

- Factom,

- AlphaPoint,

- Coinbase, Abra,

- Auxesis Group,

- BitPay,

- BlockCypher,

- Applied Blockchain,

- RecordesKeeper,

- Symbiont,

- Guardtime,

- Cambridge Blockchain,

- Tradle and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation

- Among others.



Table of Contents



1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports



Competitive Analysis: Global Fintech Block Chain Market



The global fintech block chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Fintech block chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



Market Drivers and Restraints:



- High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.



- Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.



- New breed of programmable block chain platforms.



- New breed of programmable block chain platforms.



- Security challenges and issues.



- Lack of block chain applications and use cases.



Global Fintech Block Chain Market, By Application (Smart contracts, Identity management and others), By Provider (Middleware providers and others), by organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Banking and Others) and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025



Market Segmentation: Global Fintech Block Chain Market



The market is segmented on the basis of



- application,

- provider,

- organization size,

- industry vertical

- geographical segments.



Based on application, the market is segmented into



- Payments,

- clearing, and settlement,

- exchanges and remittance,

- smart contracts,

- identity management,

- compliance management/know your customer (kyc) and others (cyber liability and content storage management).



Based on provider, the market is segmented into



- application and solution providers,

- middleware providers and infrastructure

- protocols providers.



Based on organization size, the market is segmented into



- small

- medium-sized enterprises (SMES)

- large enterprises.



Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into



- banking,

- non-banking financial services,

- insurance.



Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as



- North America,

- South America,

- Europe,

- Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa.



