Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The Global Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for TV and video transponders. The Global FSS market has also been witnessing the increasing offerings of value-enhanced services by FSS operators. However, the requirement of high CAPEX investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global FSS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Intelsat Ltd., SES S.A., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Telesat Holdings Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Sky Perfect Jsat Holdings, Shin Satellite Plc., Space Communication Corp., Star One S.A., Loral Skynet Corp., and Arab Satellite Communications Organization.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

