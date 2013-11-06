Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Fixed Satellite Service market to grow at a CAGR of 5.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for TV and video transponders. The Global Fixed Satellite Service market has also been witnessing the increasing number of value-enhanced services offered by FSS operators. However, the requirement for high CAPEX investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Western Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe and Russia; it also covers the Global Fixed Satellite Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Eutelsat Communications S.A., Intelsat Investment S.A., SES S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Star One S.A., Telesat Holdings Inc., and Thaicom Public Company Ltd.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Space-Communications Ltd., APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., Arabsat Cyprus Ltd., Asia Broadcast Satellite Ltd., Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd., Avanti Communications Group PLC., China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd., EchoStar Satellite Services LLC., JSC Gazprom Space Systems Inc., Hispasat, S.A., Intersputnik, Indian Space Research Organization, MEASAT Global Bhd., Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd., Nilesat, Portugal Telecom, SGPS, S.A., Russia Satellite Communication Co., Satelites Mexicanos S.A., SingTel Optus Pty Ltd., and Telenor Satellite Broadcasting AS.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Eutelsat Communications S.A., Intelsat Investment S.A., SES S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Star One S.A., Telesat Holdings Inc., Thaicom Public Company Ltd., Space-Communications Ltd., APT Satellite Holdings Ltd., Arabsat Cyprus Ltd., Asia Broadcast Satellite Ltd., Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd., Avanti Communications Group PLC., China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd., EchoStar Satellite Services LLC., JSC Gazprom Space Systems Inc., Hispasat, S.A., Intersputnik, Indian Space Research Organization, MEASAT Global Bhd., Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd., Nilesat, Portugal Telecom, SGPS, S.A., Russia Satellite Communication Co., Satelites Mexicanos S.A., SingTel Optus Pty Ltd., Telenor Satellite Broadcasting AS.



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