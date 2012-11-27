Global Fixed VoIP Service Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Fixed VoIP Service market to grow at a CAGR of 6.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of fixed broadband services. The Global Fixed VoIP Service market has also been witnessing the decreasing price of fixed VoIP equipment. However, the, growing concern for VoIP call security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Fixed VoIP Service Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fixed VoIP Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Comcast Corp., NTT Communications Corp., France Telecom S.A., Softbank Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are SFR S.A., Time Warner Inc., Free Telecom Ltd., Cox Communication Inc., Cable Vision System NY, Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A., Verizon Communications Inc., BT Group plc, AT&T Inc., Skype Inc., Fringland Ltd., Vonage Holdings Corp., Charter Communications Inc., Bright House Networks LLC., 8x8 Inc., iBasis Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



