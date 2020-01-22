Global Flat Glass Industry 2019 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Flat Glass Market (Type - Float Glass, Cast Glass, and Blown Flat Glass; Applications - Automotive, Solar Glass, Construction Industries, and Consumer Products): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global flat glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Recently, value-adding developments in flat glass such as low-emissivity (Low-E) glass, smart windows, and self-cleaning capabilities have created new opportunities for glass companies to stand out in the marketplace. Low-E glass is a glass with a transparent coating that reflects heat and it is the most common type of solar control glass. The automotive industry and building and construction industry are the key users of flat glass. Flat glass has two major routes for application in the automotive industry, one is original equipment that is supplied to manufacturers for new vehicles. Moreover, another is an automotive glass replacement product that is supplied to the aftermarket for retrofit purposes and damages.



Rise in the Real Estate Sector Owing to Increasing Urbanization is also the Major Driving Factor of the Industry



Increasing the automotive industry across the globe is the major driving factor of the flat glass market. Rise in the real estate sector owing to increasing urbanization is also the major driving factor of the market. The demand for flat glass is rising due to its use in a variety of products that include facades and windows for buildings, solar panels, windows, and windscreens. Furthermore, factors such as technological advancement in the glass industry need for energy saving, and the significant growth in luxury cars that include double-thick glass in interiors are other driving factors of the market. However, stringent government regulations about carbon emission are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries is expected to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.



China Holds a Large Market Share of the Flat Glass in the Asia-Pacific Region



Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global flat glass market owing to the rising automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region. China holds a large market share of the flat glass in the Asia-Pacific region. Rapidly growing industrialization & urbanization in India, China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region drives market growth. North America and Europe also hold a large market share owing to luxurious lifestyles and high disposable incomes with a high standard of living in this region.



Flat Glass Market: Segmentation



The report on the global flat glass market covers segments such as type and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include float glass, cast glass, and blown flat glass. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include automotive, solar glass, construction industries, and consumer products.



Flat Glass Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd., Asahi Glass Company, AGC Flat Glass (Dalian) Co. Ltd, China Glass Holdings Ltd, Fu Yao Group, Guardian Industries, China Southern Glass Holding Co. Ltd, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Nippon Sheet Glass, and other companies.



