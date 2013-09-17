Global Flat Glass Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Global Flat Glass market to grow at a CAGR of 9.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand from the Construction and Automotive industries. The Global Flat Glass market has also been witnessing the increasing use of solar control flat glasses. However, the increasing energy costs and the rising prices of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Flat Glass Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Flat Glass market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., and Saint-Gobain S.A.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., China Glass Holdings Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Euroglass GmbH, Interpane Glas Industrie AG, PPG Industries Inc., Ravenbrick LLC, Sangalli Manfredonia Vetro S.p.A., Sisecam A.S., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Zeledyne LLC.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1 By Revenue

6.2.2 Demand by Metric Tons

6.2.3 Demand by Square Meters

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



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7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Market Segmentation by End-users

8.1 Global Flat Glass Market by End-users 2012-2016

8.2 Global Flat Glass Market by Construction Industry

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Global Flat Glass Market by Automotive Industry

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Global Flat Glass Market by Solar Glass Industry

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9. Geographical Segmentation

9.1 Global Flat Glass Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

9.2 Flat Glass Market in the APAC Region

9.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

9.2.2 Market Demand and Forecast

9.3 Flat Glass Market in the EMEA Region

9.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.3.2 Market Demand and Forecast

9.4 Flat Glass Market in the Americas

9.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.4.2 Market Demand and Forecast



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